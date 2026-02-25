Jeremy Swayman says U.S. men's hockey team "should have reacted differently" in call with President Trump

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman, a member of the gold medal-winning U.S. men's hockey team, says that players "should have reacted differently" to a comment President Trump made in a phone call with the team after their Olympic victory over Canada.

In the postgame locker room video shared by a White House assistant, Mr. Trump is heard inviting the team to his State of the Union address in Washington, D.C.

"And we have to, I must tell you, we're gonna have to bring the women's team, you do know that," President Trump said, drawing laughs from the players.

The president then joked that he "probably would be impeached" if he didn't invite the women. The U.S. women's team also defeated Canada in an overtime thriller to win the gold medal but declined the president's invitation to his speech, citing scheduling conflicts.

Back in Boston on Wednesday, Swayman was asked by a reporter about negative reaction from some on social media who said Mr. Trump's remarks and the players' reactions were disrespectful to the women's team.

"We should have reacted differently," Swayman said. "We know that we are so excited for the women's team, we have so much respect for the women's team. To share that gold medal with them is something that we're forever grateful for."

Swayman did say that visiting the White House and attending the State of the Union on Tuesday was "an incredible honor."

"We all were there to represent our country, celebrate a gold medal for the United States," he said. "That was something that we really embodied and were really grateful to be a part of."

Mr. Trump said during his speech Tuesday night that the American women "will soon be coming to the White House," earning applause from the men's team.