Who is Megan Keller? What to know about USA hockey star who netted gold medal winning goal.

Team USA won the gold medal in dramatic fashion on Thursday, and it was Megan Keller who became the women's hockey hero at the 2026 Olympics.

It was looking bleak for the United States at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games, trailing 1-0 late in the third period. But Team USA knotted the score at 1-1 on a Hilary Knight goal with just over two minutes to play, setting the stage for Keller's heroics.

Keller took the puck into the offensive zone, stickhandled around the defender, and scored to seal the 2-1 win and gold medal just over four minutes into the 3-on-3 overtime session.

Hockey fans in Boston are likely already familiar with Keller's game. She is in the midst of a third season with the Boston Fleet of the Professional Women's Hockey League. Keller was named team captain for the current season with the Fleet.

Knight played for the Fleet last year as well, but is now a member of the Seattle Torrent.

Keller is a native of Farmington, Michigan.

Arriving at Boston College in 2014, Keller became one of the most dominant defensemen in the country.

During her first season with the Eagles, she notched four goals and 20 assists, then a year later bumped that up to 12 goals and 40 assists.

By the time she was done at the collegiate level after four seasons, Keller was the program's leader in defenseman scoring, goals, and assists.

Since 2015, Keller has been a staple of the U.S. Women's National Team. She made the roster for 10 International Ice Hockey Federation Women's World Championship teams.

Keller has represented the U.S. in the Olympics two other times. She won a gold medal in 2018 and a silver in 2022.