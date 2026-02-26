Team USA's Charlie McAvoy "sorry for how we responded" to Trump's call, praises women's hockey team

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy apologized Thursday for how the U.S. men's hockey team responded to a comment from President Trump about the women's team.

In a video taken after the men's gold medal win over Canada, Mr. Trump tells the team they're invited to Washington, D.C.

"And we have to, I must tell you, we're gonna have to bring the women's team, you do know that," President Trump said, adding that he would "probably be impeached" if he didn't invite the women.

Many of the players appeared to laugh along with the president, drawing negative reaction from some on social media.

"Yeah I think, you know, just certainly sorry for how we responded to it in that moment, you know things that just happened really quick there," McAvoy said in response to a reporter's question in the locker room. "And if you know the men's team and if you know the relationships that we have, the amount of time that we've spent, you know, with the women's team and how we've supported them, it's certainly not reflective of how we feel and look at them and their accomplishments."

McAvoy had plenty of praise for the women's team, which had a dramatic overtime win of their own against Canada.

"What they did was unbelievable," he said. "We supported them the same way they supported us. We share this together, I know that and I'm pretty confident they know how I feel about them."

McAvoy's Boston teammate Jeremy Swayman had similar comments on Wednesday, saying "we should have reacted differently." He and McAvoy met President Trump at the White House and attended the State of the Union after. The women's team said they could not attend due to logistical challenges.