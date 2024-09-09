PWHL Boston is now the Boston Fleet

How did the Patriots, Mayo prove all the naysayers wrong in Week 1 win?

BOSTON -- PWHL Boston is no more. The Professional Women's Hockey League team in Boston now has an actual nickname: The Boston Fleet.

The new name and logo were announced Monday, as each of the original six PWHL franchises got nicknames and new brand identities heading into the league's second season.

The Fleet -- named for the Boston's "rich maritime history" -- made the announcement with a video on its X account. The B logo is in the shape of an anchor, leaning forward to represent "sailing toward victory."

"The Boston Fleet pays homage to the unified spirit of our people, players, and fans, who move together with speed, strength, and a relentless might to add new legacy to Boston's storied history of resilience," as explained on the team's website.

The team now formerly known as PWHL Boston shook off a tough start to its inaugural season last year and made a run to the PWHL title round. Boston ultimately fell in the Finals with a Game 5 loss to Minnesota at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, but that has the team all the more eager to hit the ice for the upcoming season.

"The journey from near the bottom of the standings, to clinching a playoff spot, and then fighting our way into the championship series is a testament to our players' resilience and perseverance," said Boston GM Danielle Marmer. "Like the great fleets of Boston's past, they proved that with grit and collective effort, even the toughest obstacles can be overcome, and the greatest victories can be achieved."

The Boston Fleet will now compete against the New York Sirens, the Minnesota Frost, the Montreal Victoire, the Toronto Sceptres, and the Ottawa Charge in the PWHL.