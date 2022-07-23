Mega Millions jackpot at $830 million, fourth largest lottery prize in U.S. history

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to a whopping $830 million for the next drawing Tuesday night.

The cash option now stands at $487.9 million.

No one has won the jackpot since April 15. This is now the fourth largest lottery prize of all time and third largest Mega Millions prize.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was in October 2018 when one winning ticket sold in South Carolina was worth $1.537 billion.

The world record for the largest lottery prize is the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in January 2016. It was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Related: These are the biggest lottery jackpot winners from Massachusetts

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be bought until 10:45 p.m. in Massachusetts. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. in Atlanta.