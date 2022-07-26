Watch CBS News
These are the biggest lottery jackpot winners from Massachusetts

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Where are the luckiest stores to buy lottery tickets in Massachusetts?
Where are the luckiest stores to buy lottery tickets in Massachusetts? 02:01

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot is up to an eye-popping $830 million for Tuesday night's drawing, with a cash option of $487.9 million. If someone from Massachusetts were to be the sole winner of the jackpot, it would be the biggest lottery win in the state's history.

Mavis Wanczyk holds the current record. Back in 2017, she was the only winner of a $758 million Powerball jackpot, with the winning ticket sold in Chicopee. The biggest Mega Millions jackpot ($294 million) won in the state was claimed by Geraldine Williams of Lowell back in 2004.

Below is a list of the biggest lottery jackpot winners from Massachusetts, and where the ticket was sold, via the state Lottery:

8/23/2017
$758.7 million
Powerball
Mavis Wanczyk
Chicopee
Pride Station & Store

7/2/2004
$294 million
Mega Millions
Geraldine Williams
Lowell
Powers Wine and Liquor

12/11/2013
$61.5 million (split jackpot)
Powerball
Maureen Hinckley
Sterling
Appletown

12/12/2012
$50 million
Powerball
Rosa DeLeon
Lexington
Lexington Shell

8/19/2011
$32 million
Mega Millions
Candido Oliveira
Dorchester
Tedeschi Food Shops

10/16/2012
$30.5 million (split jackpot)
Mega Millions
Sandeep Singh
Hyannis
AM/PM Convenience

6/8/2011
$25.6 million
Powerball
James Freeman
Fall River
Joe's Market

