These are the biggest lottery jackpot winners from Massachusetts

Where are the luckiest stores to buy lottery tickets in Massachusetts?

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot is up to an eye-popping $830 million for Tuesday night's drawing, with a cash option of $487.9 million. If someone from Massachusetts were to be the sole winner of the jackpot, it would be the biggest lottery win in the state's history.

Mavis Wanczyk holds the current record. Back in 2017, she was the only winner of a $758 million Powerball jackpot, with the winning ticket sold in Chicopee. The biggest Mega Millions jackpot ($294 million) won in the state was claimed by Geraldine Williams of Lowell back in 2004.

Below is a list of the biggest lottery jackpot winners from Massachusetts, and where the ticket was sold, via the state Lottery:

8/23/2017

$758.7 million

Powerball

Mavis Wanczyk

Chicopee

Pride Station & Store

7/2/2004

$294 million

Mega Millions

Geraldine Williams

Lowell

Powers Wine and Liquor

12/11/2013

$61.5 million (split jackpot)

Powerball

Maureen Hinckley

Sterling

Appletown

12/12/2012

$50 million

Powerball

Rosa DeLeon

Lexington

Lexington Shell

8/19/2011

$32 million

Mega Millions

Candido Oliveira

Dorchester

Tedeschi Food Shops

10/16/2012

$30.5 million (split jackpot)

Mega Millions

Sandeep Singh

Hyannis

AM/PM Convenience

6/8/2011

$25.6 million

Powerball

James Freeman

Fall River

Joe's Market