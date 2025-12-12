Amazon delivery driver allegedly steals UPS package from Medford home

The police are seeking the public's help in identifying an Amazon delivery driver who allegedly stole a UPS package from a home in Medford.

Police say that this Amazon delivery driver allegedly stole the package. Medford Police

It happened around 1:45 on Wednesday when the driver dropped off the Amazon package and allegedly took a previously delivered UPS package. Inside the stolen package were a pair of "difficult to find" limited-edition Stranger Things Converse sneakers for a young girl, according to Medford Police.

"While we truly appreciate the many hardworking delivery drivers during the holiday season, this Grinch-like behavior crossed the line," Medford Police said in a Facebook post.

The Amazon delivery van that the driver allegedly drove. Medford Police

Anyone who may recognize the suspect or vehicle is asked to call Medford Police at 781-391-6767.

"Let's work together to make sure this story ends with the sneakers back where they belong, under the tree, and help keep our community safe this holiday season."

Medford is around 6 miles northwest of Boston.

What to do if your package is stolen

If you believe that your package may have been stolen, there are a few options.

Amazon recommends first confirming that a package was marked as delivered. Then check with your neighbors before contacting the carrier and the seller 48 hours after the package was meant to be delivered. If your package is marked as undeliverable or missing, then contact Amazon or the third-party seller.

If the USPS delivered your package, they recommend submitting a report through their website. If your mailbox was damaged from the alleged theft, they ask that you notify your local police. For more information, click here.

FedEx also recommends filing a claim as soon as possible once you discover your package has been stolen. To report a theft, click here.