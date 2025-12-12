Porch pirates steal over $700 worth of packages for those in need from Fall River home

Twin sisters in Fall River were devastated when they learned that a thief had stolen over $700 worth of gifts from their front porch on Thursday afternoon.

"It's very sad that people can be malicious like that," Jade St. Pierre said.

She didn't realize that something was wrong until she checked her email and saw several delivery notifications, but there were no packages on her doorstep. Amazon had sent her a photo showing that her packages had been delivered, but her Ring camera shows a person with a large garbage bag walking away.

"I was so mad. I want someone to find his face to see what he looks like," her sister Jazmin said.

Jade said she is now missing Nike sweatsuits, toys, and shoes, all for families in need that she adopts for the holiday season, helping them afford gifts.

"I have to go figure out which families are lacking gifts," she said. "I am frustrated, but I am more sad because I do a lot for the families."

Jade explained that she will now have to repurchase her gifts.

Quincy anti-package theft task force

Quincy Police say over the past two years, they've seen such an increase in porch thefts that they've created a task force to help combat the issue.

"Most of the time it's off the steps. There's some people that follow delivery trucks. There's people that dress up like delivery drivers. This task force is designed to kind of key in on those people that are committing those crimes," Sergeant Patrick Faherty said.

The task force had several recommendations for people who may be worried about package thefts.

Have an email alert when the package has been delivered

Install a security camera or Ring doorbell technology

Consider having expensive items shipped in a plain, unidentified box

If you believe your package may have been stolen, it is important to file a claim with the carrier. UPS, FedEx, and USPS all have resources on their websites to assist.

Amazon recommends that people ask their neighbors about the package before waiting 48 hours after the supposed delivery to report it.

Amazon driver allegedly steals UPS package

Medford Police are searching for an Amazon driver who allegedly stole a UPS package off of someone's porch during a delivery. The package contained special edition "Stranger Things" Converse, which were meant to be given to a young girl on Christmas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-391-6767.