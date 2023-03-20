MBTA lifts speed restriction that covered all of Green Line

MBTA provides update on speed restrictions on five lines

BOSTON - Trains will be able to move faster on the Green Line as of Sunday night.

The MBTA announced it has lifted the speed restriction that covered all of the Green Line. "Block speed restrictions" are still in place for about 18% of the track.

The Green Line was the only subway line to be totally limited to 10-25 mph for over a week. The MBTA briefly implemented a global speed restriction March 9 amid concerns about properly documenting defects on the tracks.

It was expected that the speed restriction for the entire Green Line would be lifted Saturday, but it took an extra day for more tests.

Service Update: The full-line speed restriction on the Green Line has been lifted. Test trains confirmed that all speed signs are in place. Targeted block speed restrictions are now in effect on the Green, Red, Orange, Blue, and Mattapan Lines. https://t.co/QqbUwSiJHS — MBTA (@MBTA) March 20, 2023

"Riders should continue to plan for longer headways and additional travel time," the T said.

The MBTA's interim general manager pledged last week to make sure a system-wide slowdown "never happens again."