MBTA wants to make sure system-wide slowdown 'never happens again'

BOSTON - More speed restrictions are set to be lifted in the coming days on MBTA lines as the beleaguered agency's interim general manager pledges to make sure a system-wide slowdown "never happens again."

It's been slow-going for riders on the MBTA for the past week. The MBTA briefly implemented a system-wide slowdown to 10-25 mph last Thursday because of "inadequate" documentation of track defects. The issue was raised after a Department of Public Utilities site visit on the Red Line.

Speed restrictions are no longer in place for the entirety of any line except for the Green Line, but there are still certain spots on the Red, Orange, Blue and Mattapan lines where trains must slow down.

Interim MBTA GM Jeff Gonneville said the T is "taking a conservative approach" to fixing the problem and prioritizing rider safety. He said the global slowdown on the Green Line is expected to be lifted on Saturday, and other speed restrictions will go away in the coming days.

"As we continue to verify and validate track conditions, I will report on our findings, and I will take the necessary actions to ensure that this never happens again," he said.