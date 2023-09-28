"These types of occurrences are unacceptable": MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng addresses concerns about Green Line slow downs

BOSTON - MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng is addressing riders' concerns about slow downs on the Green Line Extension, just one day after WBZ TV reported on the issues.

There are 11 slow zones on the Medford Branch and three on the Union Square line. In some cases, the trains are dropped down to 3 mph, which is slower than some people walk in Boston. Eng spoke about the issues during a board meeting on Thursday.

"I ride that Green Line Extension every day, as well. I talk to the riders," said Eng. "I fully understand their frustration. These types of occurrences are unacceptable and that's why we're working very hard in terms of capital delivery and working through these issues earlier."

The MBTA said the slow downs are in place because recent scans showed the width between the rails didn't meet regulations. Eng said he's committed to fixing the problem in both a timely and safe way.