"I can jog this": Some Green Line Extension trains traveling just 3 mph

SOMERVILLE - The Green Line Extension project has been open less than a year, and already the MBTA is slowing down trains due to defects in the tracks.

There are 11 slow zones on the Medford Branch and three on the Union Square line. In some cases, the trains are dropped down to 3 mph, which is slower than some people walk in Boston.

"I think I can jog this," laughed rider Isabella Preissley. "It just feels like they randomly close stuff. Even if they make it, it's not like anything is going to change."

"It's often very unreliable, and you never know when you are going to get somewhere. You just have to give way more time than you need, and hope you get there in that time," said train rider Maddy Jungbluth.

The MBTA says they scanned the tracks earlier this month and noticed that the width between the tracks did not meet regulations. Right now, they are not sure what caused the problem, so they are slowing down trains in those zones. MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng says his team is committed to fixing the issues his team inherited, but rider confidence continues to drop.

"I try to use the train as little as possible only when convenient for me," said rider Brian Trudel before smiling and launching into a joke. "They kind of remind me a lot of Mac Jones in terms of competency as quarterback. So, not great."

The defects on the Medford line will be worked on overnight, while the Union Square branch will be fixed during its current shutdown. The Union Square line is expected to be at full speed when the line reopens in October.