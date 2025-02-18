Weather causes public transportation delays, cancellations in Massachusetts

The wintry weather caused problems for public transportation in Massachusetts on Tuesday. In Milton, passengers had to be rescued after frigid floodwater caused an MBTA trolley to get stuck.

That wasn't the only trouble for riders Tuesday, as Commuter Rail riders faced cancellations.

For Reading resident Bill O'Brien, delays aren't just an inconvenience, they determine whether he makes it to crucial doctors' appointments including his weekly chemotherapy at Beth Israel.

"Even when you layer up, as you see I have, it's still uncomfortable because of the temperature and the wind we've had a lot of wind recently," said O'Brien.

Tuesday morning's Haverhill Line commuter trains were canceled, delaying O'Brien's afternoon trip to Boston.

"I understand that there was a potential ice-related matter," said O'Brien.

The MBTA announced major cancellations and delays on the Newburyport, Fitchburg and Haverhill lines. Keolis, the company responsible for operating the Commuter Rail, blamed severe weather for equipment shortages on the north side of the system.

Trolley stuck in frigid water

Just before 8 a.m., the Mattapan MBTA trolley lost power at Milton Station when officials say water from the Neponset River overflowed onto the track and submerged the bottom of the train, the platform and sidewalks.

Rescue teams took passengers to safety on an inflatable raft. "They took us out two by two, and we had on the life vests," said one stranded passenger who was rescued.

The MBTA Mattapan high speed line trolley ended up stuck in a flood in Milton, Feb.18, 2025. CBS Boston

In the meantime, commuters in Reading will continue to brave the brutal temperatures. "It's bitter cold, icy cold, frozen toes cold," said Reading resident Danielle.

Commuters are hoping the freeze ends soon and they can return to normal. "The rails are completely frozen. It's scary, but how are people supposed to get to and from where they need to be?" said Danielle.

During cold weather like this, the MBTA can implement speed restrictions to ensure trains travel safe through icy areas, which can contribute to delays.

The company operating the Commuter Rail says trains traveling to and from South Station were not affected.