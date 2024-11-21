MBTA debuts new app to track buses and trains in Greater Boston - but is it accurate?

How accurate is the new MBTA Go app for trains and buses?

BOSTON - The MBTA has long displayed wait times on the boards at stations in Greater Boston, but their latest development aims to bring that convenience to the palm of your hand.

The MBTA Go app was developed in-house and provides real-time information for bus, train and commuter rail routes. The agency says it's all in an effort to better help you plan.

The app went live this week for iPhone users. The MBTA said an Android version will be available in February. WBZ-TV found most commuters had not heard of it yet.

"I didn't know this existed," said one T rider. "But if it's accurate it would be great."

Caroline James commuters to Boston from Salem multiple times a week. "Where my office is located, I have the option to take either the green line or the orange line," James said. "So to know the wait times at each station would be helpful."

Train accuracy

A lot of commuters said they use third party apps like Google Maps or Apple Maps but they report their accuracy is less than consistent. So, WBZ-TV wanted to test the accuracy of the MBTA's new app and found consistency across the board.

Trains on the green and blue lines in Government Center were tested first. After an hour of surveying both lines, WBZ-TV found trains arrived within a one minute window of what the app said. Additionally, if a train was delayed or stalled at a prior station, the app displayed that notification too.

Bus accuracy

Trains are one thing but what about buses? The weather could not have been worse for an evening commute on Thursday. Rain, wind, and a lot of traffic to grid lock the city. Checking the #9 bus from Copley Square to City Point in South Boston, the app displayed a wait time of 14 minutes for the next bus, and it rolled up on the minute. A win for those who are used to playing a guessing game at the bus stop.

"Days like today, it's pretty tough," said Andrew Duffy. "I actually ended up calling an Uber."

Erin Meaney said, "I just stand at the bus stop and hope that a bus shows up."

The app will also show you if all or part of a line is out of service and if shuttle buses are running. The MBTA said this was a major step in improving rider experience.

"The public deserves and expects timely and accurate real time information to plan their journeys," said MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. "This app is just one component as we improve communication.

The app is free to download in the App Store.