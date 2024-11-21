MBTA launches new app and says end to slow zones is coming soon

BOSTON - The MBTA is launching a new official app to help riders track their trains and buses as it prepares to bring an end to speed restrictions on the transit system.

MBTA app

The new mobile app called "MBTA Go" is now available in the Apple store. A version for Android users is planned for release in February.

The "first of its kind" app for the MBTA will give real-time updates to riders and show estimated arrival times for trains and buses. It will also tell users how long it will take them to get to their destination.

"Now you can use this app to find out where the trains are, you can see them in the system," MBTA General Manager Phil Eng said at Thursday's MBTA Board of Directors meeting. "You can also see if there's any issues."

Slow zones ending on Red Line

The MBTA is seeing fewer "issues" these days compared to last year. Eng highlighted that in September 2023, a third of the system was under speed restrictions. Now that figure is under 1%.

The MBTA has already lifted slow zones on the Blue and Orange Lines. The Red Line is running shuttles between Harvard and Broadway stations through Nov. 24 as track work is done to eliminate the rest of the slow zones.

"We're on the home stretch of the track improvement program," said Eng, who last year vowed to remove all speed restrictions by the end of 2024. "Come Monday morning when we re-open the Red Line, that Red Line will be restriction-free from end-to-end.

Eng said this is believed to be the first time in over 15 years that the Red Line will be without speed restrictions. Two remaining slow zones on the Green Line are expected to be removed in December.

MBTA plans for 2025

For 2025, Eng said the focus is "making sure we do not fall backwards on our track program." Other goals include doing signal work on the Red and Orange Lines and improving station accessibility.

"While there will be some outages needed to continue the work, it won't be to the level that we had this year," he said.