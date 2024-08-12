Mayer, Anthony, Teel all promoted by Red Sox to Triple-A Worcester

With Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel, how bright is the Red Sox future?

BOSTON -- While the current Red Sox are struggling at the big league level, the organization's top three prospects are one step away from the majors. The Red Sox promoted Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kyle Teel to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

The trio has spent their entire 2024 season together at Double-A Portland up to this point, and will be at Polar Park on Tuesday when Worcester opens a six-game homestand against Lehigh Valley.

Mayer currently ranks sixth on MLB Pipeline's top prospect list, with Anthony checking in at No. 13 and Teel sitting at No. 23.

Marcelo Mayer

Top Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer with the Portland Sea Dogs in 2024. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

The 21-year-old shortstop was drafted fourth overall by Boston in 2021. Mayer shook off an injury-riddled 2023 season and thrived for Portland in 2024, hitting .307 with a .370 OBP and .480 slugging percentage over 77 games. Mayer accumulated eight home runs and 28 doubles while driving in 38 runs and scoring 60 of his own for the Sea Dogs.

Roman Anthony

Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony hits during the 2024 MLB Futures Skills Showcase. Sam Hodde/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The 20-year-old outfielder was a second-round pick by Boston in 2022. He hit .269 with a .367 OBP and .489 slugging percentage while clubbing 15 homers, 20 doubles, and three triples over 84 games. Anthony drove in 45 runs and scored 60 in his 376 plate appearances.

While he's played 58 games in center, Anthony also played nine games in left field and one game in right for Portland. He also hit out of the DH spot in 16 games.

Anthony, who just turned 20 in May, will become the youngest Red Sox prospect to reach the Triple-A level since Glenn Hoffman did so at the age of 19 in 1978.

Kyle Teel

Red Sox prospect Kyle Teel with the Sea Dogs during the 2024 season. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

Boston's first-round pick in 2023, the 22-year-old backstop is in Triple-A after just 84 games with Portland. Teel hit .298 with a .390 OBP and .462 slugging percentage to go with 11 homers, 20 doubles, 60 RBI, and 65 runs scored for the SeaDogs.

Alex Cora on Mayer, Anthony, and Teel promotions

A call to the big leagues could be coming in the near future for the trio. On Sunday, Boston manager Alex Cora discussed the promotion of the organization's top three prospects.

"It's good for them. Just go out there and keep getting better," said Cora. "That is something that [Portland manager Chad Epperson] has said all along; that they're good players but they're working on everything. Good base runners, being a good teammate -- there's a lot in player development that is not only what happens in between the lines. I told them in spring training individually, I said there's no age limit in the big leagues. You can make it at 19 or you make it at 35. It doesn't matter. If you're good, you're good.

"The fact that they are going all together over there is going to be fun to watch," added Cora. "They are going to be part of this in the future. I'm glad they are doing an outstanding job."