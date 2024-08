How can the Red Sox stop their post-All-Star Break spiral? Plus, the Big 3 gets a promotion Dan Roche and Joe Weil discuss the Sox getting the swept by the Astros, pitching woes, Paxton's injury, and Jarren Duran using an anti-gay slur at a fan. Later, they hit on some positive news with Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kyle Teel being reportedly promoted to Worcester.