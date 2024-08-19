Matthew Judon opens up about his trade from Patriots: "I got traded on my birthday!"

FOXBORO -- Matthew Judon's contract dispute with the Patriots came to an end last week when New England traded the star pass rusher to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2025 third-round pick. While Judon hadn't seen any progress in his quest to get a new contract from the team this summer, last week's trade still caught him a bit off guard.

Like his Patriots teammates at the time, Judon was spending his Wednesday getting ready for the team's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles the following night when news of the trade began to break.

"I went and took a nap and woke up to, 'Hurry up and call me! Call your agent, you're about to get traded,'" Judon told WBZ-TV Sports director Steve Burton in an exclusive 1-on-1 interview Sunday night. "After our walkthrough, preparing for Philly -- or I would say their walkthrough preparing for Philly -- that's when I went home, took a nap and was going to do my stuff before the game. I was preparing to play and I got traded. I got traded on my birthday!"

The trade was officially announced Thursday, the same day that Judon turned 32 years old. While Judon made it clear all summer that he wanted to make more than the $6.5 million that he was set to earn in 2024, he said that he did not request or demand a trade from New England.

"Nah. It was just ... I think it was to a point where they felt like in the contract, they didn't want to go any higher or drag it out any longer," he said. "Which is understandable, especially given the state of the team. They have to stop worrying about contract and start worrying about the season. That's understandable. Without that looming and lingering over their head, they thought that was the best move for them."

Matthew Judon holds no ill-will or animosity toward the Patriots

While Judon is disappointed that he will no longer be playing for the New England Patriots, he doesn't have any hard feelings over being dealt away. He said that he still has the utmost respect for first-year head coach Jerod Mayo and what he did for him over his three seasons in New England.

"This is his first time doing this and I don't think me getting traded was malicious or anything, any ill-will. I still love Mayo like a brother," said Judon. "He taught me a lot about the game and taught me so much just sitting in his room, and how to see the game. He is a leader amongst leaders in the room."

Likewise, Judon isn't holding a grudge against executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf.

"I'm not blaming nobody," Judon said. "I think as an organization, you look at your roster, you look at your cap, you look at the pieces you bring. That's what training camp is for; 'Are we going to be OK without this guy, do you think we can replace the production he has?' I think the answer was yes, so that's why they pulled that trigger.

"I dont think it's a certain person," added Judon. "Wasn't Eliot, it wasn't Mayo, or Mr. Kraft -- RKK. I don't think it was done to displace me or say I couldn't play. When you get traded -- it's not like they cut me or put me out. They traded me to a team that wanted to trade for me, someone that wanted me to be part of their organization. They looked at how the team was set up and thought this would be the best move going forward."

On Sunday, Wolf said that trading Judon was "best for both parties."

Matthew Judon doesn't regret his on-field spat with Patriots

Judon and Mayo had an animated conversation on the field early in training camp when Judon was not participating in practice. Judon was sent off the field, but returned a short time later when he had an animated conversation with Wolf and director of player personnel Matt Groh.

Judon says that he does not regret how he acted that day.

"You look back on this life and see situations you could take back or handle differently. That's not one of those," he told Burton. "That's how I've been my whole life. People wish I would stop or not saying nothing. But I have to say what is wrong with me or like, my opinion. I gotta get it out man, it would burn me up and I would always think about it. If I don't say it, I would always regret it.

"I don't regret talking to those guys that day. It was a conversation. Me and [Mayo] are both animated. I'm keeping my hands crossed now, but we both talk with our hands. It didn't get loud or disrespectful. We just had a different opinion. I can respect him for voicing his opinion and he can respect me for voicing mine," said Judon.

"When it wasn't practice we had another conversation. From there it was 2-3 weeks or just, we heard nothing. Contract talks, no contract talks. It wasn't any more confrontation, so I don't regret what happened or what I said. At the end of the day, they're men like I'm a man. They bleed like I bleed. I gotta talk to them, I have to," he said.

Matthew Judon shares his best memories in New England

It was clear during his three seasons with the Patriots that Matthew Judon loved playing in New England. He missed out on the glory days of the franchise, but his passion was evident every time he and his red sleeves took the field for the Patriots.

When asked about his fondest memories in New England, Judon looked back to the Week 5 win over the Detroit Lions in 2022 when he recorded a pair of sacks for the Patriots, including a strip-sack that led to a New England fumble recovery at midfield.

But what Judon will always cherish is his moments with Patriots fans, especially his pre-game ritual of playing catch with lucky fans in the stands.

"It was real special. That was my time to get away from the game," Judon explained. "People sometimes are super duper nervous, their heartbeat is racing. That was my time to get away from it. Just, alright, you did all the work and all your preparation. Getting away from that and connecting with the fans, that allows you to come back to yourself and be rooted."

Judon wants Patriots fans to know that he appreciates all their support over the years. In his eyes, football is "always about the fans."

"The best memories was just after practice, hearing the fans talk and signing autographs. Things like that," said Judon. "We know it 100 percent: Without the fans this game is still fun and we love it just as much, but it's just not electric. We saw in the COVID year when we were playing games with no fans in the stands. You still go out with that same intensity and drive, but there was no buzz or electricity in the stadium. Fans bring just a different dynamic to a game, and you can feel it when you walk into the game, into the stadium when fans are outside grilling hot dogs and tailgating, whatever they do.

"I appreciate y'all for all the memories and everything you did for me. Not the end we wanted and I'm sorry the last play was an injury that put me out for a season. But as far as being fans and family, we'll always be that," said Judon. "I'll definitely be back to Foxboro and the Greater Boston area. I just don't know when."