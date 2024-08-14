Patriots reportedly trade Matthew Judon to Falcons for third-round pick

How much will Drake Maye play against Eagles in second preseason game?

FOXBORO -- Matthew Judon's run in New England is over. The Patriots have traded the Pro Bowl pass rusher to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2025 third-round pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Matthew Judon's contract dispute with Patriots

Judon and the Patriots had been engaged in a contract spat all offseason, with Judon set to earn a base salary of $6.5 million for the 2024 season. It was the final year of a four-year, $54.5 million contract that he signed with the Patriots in 2021. Judon had expressed a desire to finish his career in New England, but the two sides were never able to agree on a new deal.

Judon made it clear that he was unhappy with his contract situation throughout training camp, which included a few on-field incidents and interesting chats with the media.

The Patriots reportedly made an offer to Judon earlier in the offseason, but never sweetened the deal to his liking. Now Judon, who will turn 32 on Thursday, will be chasing down quarterbacks for the Atlanta Falcons in a contract year. At least his red sleeves will match well with the Falcons' unis.

Matthew Judon's impact in New England

Judon was one of the first big-name free agents to sign in New England following Tom Brady's departure, and he made an immediate impact to the Patriots' defense upon his arrival. He set a career-high with 12.5 sacks during the 2021 season, and then surpassed that with 15.5 sacks in 2022. He was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons with the Patriots, and made four straight Pro Bowls going back to his time with the Baltimore Ravens.

Judon only played in four games last season after he tore his right lower biceps tendon in early October. He had four sacks in four games in 2023, giving him 32 sacks over 38 career games with the Patriots.

That injury -- along with Judon's age and his history of tailing off down the stretch -- likely played a part in Eliot Wolf's reluctance to give Judon a long-term extension. The Patriots are in Year 1 of a rebuild under new head coach Jerod Mayo, and probably won't be in contention for at least the next few seasons.

In acquiring a third-round pick for Judon, the Patriots now own eight selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.