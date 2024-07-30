Matthew Judon absent from New England Patriots training camp amid contract dispute

FOXBORO – Star New England Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon raised eyebrows on Monday at training camp as he appeared to have animated conversations with head coach Jerod Mayo and members of the team's front office.

On Tuesday, Judon was completely absent from practice as he is in the midst of a contract dispute with the Patriots.

Matthew Judon animated during practice

The pass rusher is in the final year of his contract. Judon has 32 sacks in 38 games since he signed with New England in 2021.

Judon was present at team activities throughout the offseason and at the start of training camp. When the team held its first padded practice on Monday, Judon was on the sideline in street clothes.

Cameras captured him in what appeared to be heated conversations with Mayo, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and director of player personnel Matt Groh during practice.

After the conversations were over, Judon left the field. He was not seen at all during Tuesday's session.

It is unclear if Judon was absent by his own accord, or if he was asked not to attend.

What did Matthew Judon say about contract dispute?

In a recent appearance on the "Shut Up Marc" podcast, Judon told the host that it is difficult not to get jealous when teammates and others around the league are agreeing to extensions.

"I don't want to be the villain. I don't want to be the bad guy. But it's like 'Shoot, help me out. We got the most cap [space] in the league right now,'" Judon said.

According to recent reports, Judon and the Patriots are far apart in their contract talks.