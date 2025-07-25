Massachusetts State Police trooper still in ICU 33 days after he was nearly killed in Revere hit-and-run

Massachusetts State Trooper critical after being hit by motorcycle outside Revere barracks





A Massachusetts State Police station commander is still in intensive care, more than a month after he was nearly killed in a hit-and-run outside of the Revere Barracks.

Lieutenant Donald Bossi was struck by a stolen motorcycle in front of the barracks on Revere Beach Boulevard back on June 23. He was thrown 40 feet down the street.

Investigators said 18-year-old Akram El Moukhtari of Revere hit Bossi, got off the motorcycle and ran away. He turned himself in to police later that night. Bossi was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston in critical condition.

El Moukhtari hid in court the next day as he pleaded not guilty to several charges at his arraignment. He's been held since then on $50,000 cash bail.

He was brought back to court Friday to face an additional charge of illegal possession of ammunition, after police said they found 100 rounds of ammunition in his bedroom during a search after his arrest.

"Potentially two more months in the hospital"

During the arraignment, prosecutor John Verner had an update on Bossi's condition.

"He suffered catastrophic injuries, 33 days and counting in the ICU with no end in sight, potentially two more months in the hospital. He's been battling infections, kidney problems, internal organ problems, his pelvis was broken. Just really, really bad injuries," Verner said Friday. "It's a miracle Lt. Bossi is still with us."

Massachusetts State Police Lieutenant Donald Bossi. Massachusetts State Police

The judge ordered $3,500 to be added to the original $50,000 cash bail, based on the new ammunition charge.

"It's a bail that his family can't make," El Moukhtari's attorney said of the new $53,500 total.

El Moukhtari's next hearing in the case is scheduled for August 22 via Zoom.