Massachusetts snow totals for January 29, 2024 - who has the most?
BOSTON - Massachusetts is in the midst of a messy storm that is bringing several inches of snow throughout the region Sunday into Monday.
Here are the latest totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
North Ashburnham 8.4"
Ashby 8.3" (Elevation: 1090 feet)
Sterling 6.5"
Plainfield 5.5"
Hubbardston 5.5"
Sturbridge 3.6"
Carlisle 3.6"
Barre 3.5"
Worcester 3.4"
Shrewsbury 3.4"
Milford 3.3"
Methuen 2.5"
Haverhill 2.5"
Stow 2.5"
Gloucester 2.0"
Andover 2.0"
Lexington 1.8"
Cambridge 0.9"
Waltham 0.9"
West Roxbury 0.6"
