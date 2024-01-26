How much snow will Massachusetts get from Sunday storm?

BOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for yet another powerful, winter storm headed our way.

In addition, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for parts of central and western Massachusetts on Sunday and Monday.

While snow amounts have been modest, the active weather pattern has continued into this winter. Since the start of December, a parade of storms has been steadily marching across the country. This weekend's storm will be the 10th storm to hit the Boston area since the start of December, each storm dropping AT LEAST .5" of water.

Boston has had nearly 13" of water since December 1, the fifth most on record for the December-January combo...the most since 1987!

And there is more where that came from!

THE SETUP

Our next storm will emerge from the Deep South/Gulf of Mexico area this weekend, loaded with moisture.

It will carve a path up through the Ohio Valley, dumping several inches of rain across a wide swath of the eastern United States.

Early on Sunday, the "parent" low pressure area in Ohio will begin to transfer its energy to the Coastline off the Mid Atlantic States.

THE TIMELINE

During Sunday morning, a shield of snow and rain will push into New England from south to north.

It will be raining, snowing or a mix of both for just about the entire day on Sunday.

We do not expect much snow accumulation during the daylight hours on Sunday, in fact, the main precipitation type on Sunday for eastern MA will be rain.

The best chance of snow on Sunday will be in the elevated areas of Worcester County and western MA. Even there, we do not expect much snow accumulation before dark.

After dark Sunday, the snow will slowly push eastward and begin to accumulate more readily.

Overnight, it will be snowing in most areas west of I-95 and raining/mixing along and east of I-95.

As the storm pulls away from our area Monday, it will draw colder air down from the north, changing the rain to snow along the Coast and over all of eastern MA.

It will snow lightly to moderately for most of the day on Monday, tapering off around the evening commute.

How Much Snow Will Massachusetts Get?

4-8" - The highest snow accumulation will occur in the elevated areas of southern and Central New England including the Worcester Hills.

2-4" - We expect lighter amounts, but still plowable, inside of 495 and up to about I-95.

Coating -2" - The lowest snow totals will be along the immediate coastline from Cape Ann to Boston and down through southeastern MA...this will all occur at the end of the storm on Monday.

WINDS

The winds will not be a major concern during this storm; however, we could see gusts between 30-50mph along the immediate Coastline and especially over the Cape and Islands. The peak winds will occur late Sunday night through midday Monday.

COASTAL FLOODING

The tides will be low (astronomically) during this storm; therefore, we do not expect any major coastal flooding. This will not be a repeat of the last few events which saw significant flooding in parts of New Hampshire and Maine.

The high tides to watch occur around 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday. There may be some minor flooding/splashover around these time periods.

The high tides to watch occur around 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday. There may be some minor flooding/splashover around these time periods.