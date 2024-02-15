Slick roads possible with quick-hitting snow in Massachusetts Thursday night

BOSTON – Though it won't be a major storm, slick travel is possible Thursday night as snow moves through much of Massachusetts.

The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert starting at 5 p.m. for this brief period of snow.

If you are traveling between the hours of 8 p.m.-2 a.m., you may encounter some snow-covered roadways.

As quickly as it arrives (between 7-9 p.m. from west to east), it will depart. The snow should be gone between midnight and 2 a.m.

We are generally looking at a coating to a few inches across southern New England.

Best chance of three inches would be in the elevated areas in central and western Massachusetts.

After the snow passes through, the winds will pick up once again.

Westerly gusts between 40-55 mph are expected in the hills of Worcester County as well as over the Cape and Islands. Across the rest of eastern Massachusetts, gusts will be mainly between 20-40 mph.

Saturday morning, another storm system will pass well to the south of our area. The northern fringes may clip southernmost New England. We are not expecting much, if any accumulation. Perhaps just some additional coatings south of the Mass Pike.

The rest of the holiday weekend looks quiet, mainly sunny and dry.