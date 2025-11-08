Gov. Healey says delayed SNAP benefits have gone out to Massachusetts recipients

Governor Maura Healey said that delayed Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits went out to Massachusetts recipients on Saturday morning.

"Those who had missed a payment should now have funds on their cards ready to be spent immediately," Healey said in a statement.

One in seven Massachusetts residents, or just over 1.1 million, is on SNAP, according to Healey. More than 50% of SNAP recipients in the state are families with children, and just over 48% are disabled or elderly, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

The Supreme Court temporarily froze a court order that required the Trump administration to pay SNAP benefits in full, causing it to pull funding from the Child Nutrition Programs. Healey explained that the order may complicate the next scheduled allotment of funds due to go out next week.

"President Trump needs to stop trying to force Americans to go hungry and pay full SNAP benefits for everyone," Healey explained.

This comes just days after Healey urged President Trump on "Face the Nation" to release the $5 million in contingency funds and use them for SNAP recipients.

Resources for SNAP recipients in Massachusetts

Communities across Massachusetts have rallied in support of their neighbors affected by the SNAP cuts.

A grocery store in East Boston has been gathering donations and providing food to those who need it. EBO & Co Groceries on Meridian Street said that it was their sign, which reads, "Did your SNAP benefits get taken away? We think that is extremely (expletive) up. Please take what you need," that began to really bring in donations.

"I have been in tears all week. It's been an emotional week here," said store owner Alexis Cervasio.

She explained that most of the groceries are gone by the end of the day and that people are thrilled about the stand in front of her store.

It is just one of the places that is helping people from going hungry. Alfredo's Italian Kitchen in Lynn is offering free large pizzas, no questions asked, to anyone with a SNAP card.

"We're part of this community, and when our neighbor struggles, we show up," owner Thayer Demaidi said.

For more information on resources to get food in the Boston area, click here. For more Massachusetts resources and where to donate, click here.