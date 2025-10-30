SNAP benefits in Massachusetts are set to freeze. Here's how to find food and where to donate.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funding is set to lapse on Nov. 1 amid the government shutdown, creating uncertainty for more than 1 million Massachusetts residents and 42 million people nationwide who rely on food stamps.

Massachusetts is one of 25 states that are suing the Trump administration to keep benefits flowing, but there are also efforts underway to shore up food banks in anticipation of the funding freeze.

Gov. Maura Healey announced Thursday that the state is advancing a $4 million payment from the Massachusetts Emergency Food Assistance program to local food banks in order to help them meet increased demand. And a partnership with the United Way to benefit Massachusetts food pantries and community-based organizations has raised $1.3 million in just a week.

"This is a moment for coming together in our state to support our neighbors, our coworkers, people we see at daycare, the people we see at church," Healey said. "There are folks all among us who are SNAP recipients who are going to be impacted this weekend. So for anyone who has the means to help, I encourage you to do so."

Where to find food in Massachusetts

Healey's office has launched a new website, Mass.gov/SNAPFreeze, to help connect people with resources.

Project Bread has a free confidential "FoodSource Hotline" to help people find food. The phone number is 1-800-645-8333, and it's available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The state website also lists four regional food banks that direct residents toward available food. They are: Greater Boston Food Bank, Worcester County Food Bank, Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and Merrimack Valley Food Bank.

How to donate to food banks

The United Response Fund set up by the state and 13 United Way chapters in Massachusetts is quickly turning around donations to distribute money to food banks and community organizations. Click here to donate.

People and businesses can also donate directly to the state's regional food banks at the following links: Greater Boston Food Bank, Worcester County Food Bank, Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Merrimack Valley Food Bank.

Farmers and retailers with extra food they wish to donate can contact Spoonfuls, a food recovery operation that picks up food and delivers it directly to pantries, shelters, senior centers and other organizations.

The makers of a giant Halloween display in Ashland are teaming up with the Ashland Food Pantry to collect donations and nonperishable food items.