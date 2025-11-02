Gov. Maura Healey calls on Trump to release funds for SNAP recipients

Governor Maura Healey called on President Donald Trump to release the contingency funds for SNAP users during an interview on "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

Healey said that the impact of SNAP cuts has been "devastating" for Americans, and that the reason Massachusetts joined 28 other states in suing the administration was to ensure those backup funds are used so people don't go hungry.

"It basically tells the President do what you're supposed to do, which is use the contingency funds that have been set aside for exactly this purpose, when there is a shutdown among other things, release those funds, continue the SNAP payments to our states. I strongly urge that. I hope it happens immediately on Monday. People in this country should not go hungry, and I think Americans don't want to see their brothers and sisters go hungry," Healey told Margaret Brennan.

She said that one in seven Massachusetts residents is on SNAP.

"I mean, people across our state do not want to see people go hungry, but people woke up on Saturday morning not having access to their benefits."

As a result, Healey told Brennan that they had "advanced funding to our food pantries" and set up a United Way fund to help those who rely on benefits. She said that the fund has raised around $3 million so far.

"We have seen an incredible outpouring of volunteers. I was at food pantries yesterday, and the turnout is something. And, you know, but, but this is not sustainable. Right? I mean, we cannot continue along this path, which is why he needs to release those funds, as at least one court told him to do, right now. As soon as possible, because it takes us time to load up those cards."

Healey said it could take days for the SNAP cards to be loaded up again if the funds were to be released for use.

If you are in need of food, click here to apply for the United Way grant fund. The website recommends that if you have an immediate need to call Project Bread at 1-800-645-8333.

For more resources

Healey says democrats not to blame

Healey said that Mr. Trump's comments about blaming Democrats for SNAP being shut off are "insulting."

"I've got 21,000 veterans, men and women who have served our country, who are SNAP beneficiaries in Massachusetts, who had their benefits turned off, who face hunger right now. To be clear, you want to know who SNAP beneficiaries are in this country? They're our seniors, they're kids, and they're people with disabilities. They live in every state, in every city and town around this country," Healey told Brennan.

She said that Americans are suffering every day as premiums for health care go up as much as $20,000.

"I'm focused on economic hardship and what I can do to protect my people and I think most of us are in our states as governors, which is why the folks in D.C. need to get back to work. Mike Johnson needs to call his members back because how are you going to get a negotiation if you're not even in D.C., right? You got to get back to D.C. The president has got to give a clear directive to Republicans that they need to reopen the government," she finished.