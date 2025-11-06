East Boston grocery store gathers food donations for SNAP recipients with eye-catching sign

An East Boston corner grocery store is generating donations after a tongue in cheek sign out front of the store voiced their displeasure for the loss of SNAP benefits and spoke of their support for those impacted. The sign includes a certain, crass four-letter word that serves as both a punchline and a rallying cry.

The sign reads, "Did your SNAP benefits get taken away? We think that is extremely (expletive) up. Please take what you need."

"Sure does! It has been getting a lot of photos and attention, but that's my personality right there," said Alexis Cervasio, owner of EBO & Co Groceries on Meridian Street in East Boston.

Cervasio not only owns the corner spot but leads a secret supper club. Between her store and the club, they started with a $250 run to Market Basket, so they could put the food and sign out in front of her store.

"Then people started to match us. You just have to get it started, and the people make it happen. I knew we could count on our following," said Cervasio. "We aren't looking for people to show us their card, but people feel compelled, and I am like, 'Put it away! Take what you need.'"

Cervasio says even people who receive SNAP benefits have been donating to the cause if they feel like they can get by with what they have.

"An emotional week"

"I have been in tears all week. It's been an emotional week here," said Cervasio. "We had a father come in here yesterday, he's like, 'I'm a single father with two kids, I work at the airport. I am not getting paid right now, plus I'm not getting my SNAP benefits.' He is like 'so this is awesome.'"

EBO & Co Groceries in East Boston is gathering donations for SNAP recipients. CBS Boston

They are still accepting donations of food at EBO but also are accepting monetary donations that they will use to buy food. Her grocery store carries a wide range of items that includes a fresh fruit and vegetable stand, fine wines, oysters, caviar and boutique foods. She has been going to major grocery stores to get more canned goods and non-perishables that her store may not supply.

"I filled up four baskets yesterday at Market Basket, so that was about $1,000, and it was gone by the end of the day," said Cervasio.

EBO's fresh fruit and vegetable stand is offering deals like six oranges for $1 or three avocados for $5.

"Our fruit stand is probably one of the most approachable on this side of the harbor," said Cervasio. "It's nice that we have a balance for both."

"It's a blessing and everyone should be grateful for it," said Bernice Gordon, a woman who has been without her SNAP benefits and came by to look at the donations. "Everyone is trying to help out because nowadays everyone needs to stick with each other."

Gordon spoke with WBZ then chose not to take anything from the table, saying off camera, "I only take what I need, and someone may need it more."

"When I heard, it might get shut down, I started preparing my family. We look out for each other," said Gordon. "Every day is a good day if you can eat something and wake up."

Cervasio can be contacted via the store's Instagram @ebo.grocery.