As Mass. preps for Level 3 storm, power crews from US, Canada coming to help

ARLINGTON - It's usually the sound associated with a good storm, a chainsaw getting rid of tree branches. This time, it's in preparation for what's coming late Thursday into Friday, to get the branches off the power lines with high winds and driving rain anticipated.

"We make, like, a large box around the wires and cut the branches to make sure it's clear," said Brian Brown, a tree technician contracted by Eversource and working in Arlington.

Eversource workers are prepping for the upcoming storm, which could leave customers without power. CBS Boston

The utility has been in prep mode since the beginning of the week, with crews in several neighborhoods around the state making sure branches, more fragile in the wintertime, don't drag the power lines.

"With wind, high wind, steady wind, comes damage from trees, branches and trees coming over," said Craig Hallstrom, regional president for Eversource. The utility, which has already been messaging customers and canceling vacations, expects some 1,000 workers on the job for the storm and has competed to bring some in from out of state to ramp up staffing levels to handle what's anticipated for outages, declaring a Level 3.

"A Level 3 anticipates up to and around 70,000 customers, but hopefully not that many," said Hallstrom.

Lauren Lineback's inflatables on her front lawn won't stand a chance against the predicted winds. They've been up since the day after Thanksgiving and may be in for a needed break.

"We'll wait until the last second to bring them in to make sure they're safe and dry until we put them out again," said Lineback.

What this storm won't bring is snow to Massachusetts, which has additional challenges of its own. But some, like Marina Toman, just hope the lights are on Christmas morning.

"You don't want to be cold, freezing, without heat and can't cook for the holidays," said Toman.

From wind and rain, to then bitter cold, Eversource is hoping if not a white Christmas, a bright Christmas. "All I can say is we're going to be ready. The weather clears out on Saturday, and Christmas should be a decent day," said Hallstrom.