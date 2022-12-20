Holiday travel forecast: Torrential downpours, roaring winds Friday in New England

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer

BOSTON -- The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert starting immediately and likely last through the day on Friday.

On the first official day of winter, we are tracking a massive storm system. Over the next 48-72 hours this storm will wreak havoc across much of the central and eastern United States.

Winter storm and high wind watches and warnings literally extend across nearly the entire country, spanning thousands of miles. . . terrible timing for one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

For New England, it all starts later on Thursday.

There will likely be a few showers around for the evening commute, but the real heavy rain will not arrive until after midnight.

Friday will be an absolute beast of a day start to finish. Waves of heavy rain will continually push from south to north across New England, tapering off around sunset.

We are talking about a solid 18 or so hours of moderate to drenching rainfall. On average, we expect about 1.5-3" of water for most of the region. This will, undoubtedly, lead to widespread, localized flooding.

While most rivers will stay well within their banks, there is some concern for minor river flooding in the lowest-lying areas, particularly along the Connecticut River.

There is also a concern for coastal flooding early on Friday. Tides are just about at their astronomical peak late Friday morning, so it won't take much to cause some issues along the south and east-facing shorelines.

While most of the coastal flooding should be minor, there may be some pockets of moderate flooding in vulnerable areas along the South Coast and the North Shore from Boston to Cape Ann.

Finally, there is the wind. We have had several windswept rain events in the last several weeks. This storm has the potential to top them all.

For the first half of Friday, we will have a roaring east-southeast wind off the ocean. Coastal zones will see gusts between 40-60 mph.

Later in the day, the winds will shift to the west-southwest but will not relent much at all. The entire region will be buffeted by frequent gusts between 35-50 mph from late Friday afternoon through the first part of Friday night. Finally, after midnight, the winds will gradually lessen. Although, we expect southwesterly gusts to remain between 20-35 mph through most of the day Saturday.

Behind the storm, Saturday will be the coldest day of the year thus far. High temperatures will remain below freezing for many and the wind chill values will be absolutely frigid.

Sunday will be the coldest Christmas in nearly 10 years. Again, most will not reach the freezing mark.

