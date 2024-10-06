Massachusetts residents continue to send supplies, help to North Carolina after Hurricane Helene

Southboro community donate diapers, toilet paper and more to Hurricane Helene victims

BOSTON - After Hurricane Helene devastated North Carolina, Massachusetts groups are rallying to bring supplies and help to the region.

On Saturday, a truck sent by the Townsend Fire-EMS Department loaded with diapers, hygiene products and nonperishable food reached North Carolina. The Townsend community donated the items for those impacted by Helene in western North Carolina.

A truck full of supplies sent by Townsend Fire-EMS Department has reached North Carolina. Townsend Fire-EMS Department

West Bridgewater police are also gathering supplies, filling one truck with food and water and starting on a second truck. Meanwhile, animals who need help will be grateful to Washburn Stables, which has filled two trucks with supplies for animals and people.

On Saturday, the Southboro Senior Center became a staging area to fill a truck donated by Ted's Towing, with cleaning supplies, food, water and diapers for those in North Carolina. The truck got on its way Saturday night.

On Sunday, Teamsters from Local 25 headed to North Carolina. Drivers Neil Linehan and Tim Halloran drove a truck with water and baby wipes to Teamsters Local 62 in Asheville, North Carolina. The supplies in the truck were donated by Stop & Shop.

Neil Linehan and Tim Halloran, of Teamsters Local 25, have begun their trip to North Carolina with a truck full of supplies. Teamsters Local 25

Helene caused devastating flooding, dumping more than 8 inches of rain on western North Carolina and killing more than 100 people in the state.

Roads across the region remain closed, causing an increase in air traffic as teams look for survivors by air and agencies try to bring relief. Among those looking for survivors is Massachusetts Task Force 1, which has been helping to search for survivors by land and water.

Massachusetts Taskforce 1 performs search and rescue operations in North Carolina. Massachusetts Taskforce 1

Recently, the U.S. Department of Transportation released $100 million to help North Carolina rebuild its roads. The storm is expected to be one of the costliest in U.S. history.