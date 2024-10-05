$100 million in federal funds released for North Carolina to rebuild roads, bridges damaged by Helene

Washington, D.C. - The U.S. Department of Transportation released $100 million in emergency funds on Saturday for North Carolina to rebuild its roads and bridges damaged by Helene.

"We are providing this initial round of funding so there's no delay getting roads repaired and reopened, and re-establishing critical routes," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a statement. "The Biden-Harris administration will be with North Carolina every step of the way, and today's emergency funding to help get transportation networks back up and running safely will be followed by additional federal resources."

The storm caused rampant flooding that has devastated several towns and killed at least 229 people - with CBS News confirming 116 people killed in North Carolina. There was more than 8 inches of rain across the western North Carolina mountains, with some areas seeing more than a foot.

Hundreds of roads across Western North Carolina remain closed, leading to an increase in air traffic as teams scour the region for survivors by air. Air traffic over Western North Carolina has increased by 300% due to relief efforts since the storm cleared, the Federal Aviation Administration and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Mudslides blocked Interstate 40 and other highways in North Carolina and about 400 roads were closed due to damage from Helene. Interstate 40 was damaged at several locations, the Department of Transportation said.

President Biden visited the Carolinas on Wednesday, surveying the flood damage by air from Greenville, South Carolina, to Asheville, North Carolina. Mr. Biden announced the federal government would cover "100%" of all debris removal and emergency protective measure costs in North Carolina for six months.

The Department of Transportation said these relief funds will allow the North Carolina Department of Transportation to act more quickly to fund eligible repairs to their damaged facilities.

and contributed to this report.