Hurricane Helene expected to be one of the costliest storms in U.S. history Moody's Analytics predicts Hurricane Helene will cause $15 to $26 billion in property damage alone, and AccuWeather estimates the total damage and economic loss could cost up to $110 billion. These figures would make Helene one of the most expensive storms in the country's history. Mark Friedlander, spokesperson for the Insurance Information Institute, joins CBS News to explain how the natural disaster will impact home insurance prices.