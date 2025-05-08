Mass Pike drivers could see 3-hour traffic delays during weekend construction. Here's what to know.

A construction project on the Mass Pike will cause major traffic delays in the Newton and Weston area over the course of two upcoming weekends, Massachusetts transportation officials said.

Crews will be replacing an I-90 bridge that goes over the MBTA railroad near the I-95 interchange. It's part of a $230 million project that began last fall to replace or rehabilitate eight bridges in the area.

The work requires lane closures that could cause a miles-long backup on the turnpike, unless drivers heed the warning to stay away during the affected weekends, Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said.

There will only be one lane of travel open in each direction between exits 123 and 125 in Newton and Weston during the affected weekends.

When is the Mass Pike construction happening?

The first weekend of lane closures starts Friday, May 30 at 9 p.m. It will last until Monday, June 2 at 5 a.m.

The second weekend of construction begins Friday, June 20 at 9 p.m. and goes through Monday, June 23 at 5 a.m.

There could still be residual delays for the Monday morning commute, Gulliver said.

How bad will Mass Pike traffic be?

"I want to stress, the construction activity is expected to cause intense congestion on this area of the turnpike for both these weekends," Gulliver said. "It's going to be 24/7 once we get going throughout that whole weekend, all hours."

Signs will warn drivers ahead of time to stay away from the area during construction. About 110,000 cars typically travel through that stretch of the Mass Pike on a weekend day.

"If everybody who normally travels in that area comes for those weekends, you could see delays that could go up to two to three hours," Gulliver said. "We're hoping for a major reduction in normal traffic volumes."

MBTA Commuter Rail, Amtrak affected by Mass Pike construction

The MBTA Worcester Commuter Rail Line and Amtrak service between Boston and Albany, New York will also have to be shut down during those two weekends, MassDOT said. Alternate busing service will be provided, but delays should still be affected.

The construction will also impact anyone headed to Boston's Logan Airport through that area. Logan Express will be detoured, but travelers are encouraged to take an earlier shuttle in case of traffic.