Massachusetts father wins big money on 8 lottery tickets, gives 1 to son

A Massachusetts man who has hit it big playing the lottery before is a winner once again, and he's sharing the wealth with his son.

Eugene Girard bought eight identical Mass Cash tickets at Pam's Market in Norwood, and matched all five numbers from the Oct. 24 midday drawing. Each winning ticket was worth $100,000 before taxes.

Girard claimed seven of the winning tickets for himself for a combined total of $700,000, and gave one $100,000 winner to his son, Matthew Girard.

Won with "sentimental numbers"

Eugene Girard said he went with "sentimental numbers" that he plays on a regular basis. He plans to buy a car with the money, make home improvements and save. His son said he's looking to buy a car and invest his money.

Eugene and Matthew Girard. Massachusetts State Lottery

Mass Cash added a midday drawing in August. Each play cost $1, and players pick five numbers between 1 and 35. The odds of matching all five are 1 in 324,632.

Eugene Girard previously won a $1 million prize on a Billion Dollar Blockbuster scratch ticket in 2008.

Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots

There's more than $1 billion up for grabs this week for Massachusetts lottery players.

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is up to $376 million, with an estimated cash prize of just under $180 million before taxes. One person in Braintree won a $50,000 prize from Monday's drawing.

The Mega Millions rose to $754 million after nobody won the jackpot Tuesday night. The estimated cash prize is $352.8 million before taxes. There was a $40,000 winner in Revere from Tuesday's drawing, and a $30,000 winner in Boston.