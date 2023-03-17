Manchester Essex Middle School students host dodgeball fundraiser for local family
MANCHESTER — Students at Manchester Essex Middle School raised over $2,000 during their dodgeball fundraiser last month for a local family in need.
After a fire burned down the home of a classmate in early February, leaving them and their family homeless due to the blaze, students and faculty wanted to help out.
They decided on a dodgeball fundraiser, hosted at the end of the school day on February 16. Students of all ages and from all grades gathered in the gymnasium to play a few games and raise money for the family.
The game began with grade-level tournaments, where students teamed up and battled it out on two courts. Winners of each game advanced to the final round.
Following these games, select students from sixth, seventh, and eighth grades played against teachers from the middle school in a full-court game. The students battered the teachers, taking the title of dodgeball champions.
The event raised $2,200 for the family to purchase clothing and personal items lost in the fire.
