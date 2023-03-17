Watch CBS News
Manchester Essex Middle School students host dodgeball fundraiser for local family

By Lisa Hughes

MANCHESTER — Students at Manchester Essex Middle School raised over $2,000 during their dodgeball fundraiser last month for a local family in need. 

After a fire burned down the home of a classmate in early February, leaving them and their family homeless due to the blaze, students and faculty wanted to help out. 

They decided on a dodgeball fundraiser, hosted at the end of the school day on February 16. Students of all ages and from all grades gathered in the gymnasium to play a few games and raise money for the family.

Students at Manchester Essex Middle School hosted a dodgeball fundraiser on February 16 in support of a classmate who lost their home in a fire in early February.  Manchester Essex Middle School

The game began with grade-level tournaments, where students teamed up and battled it out on two courts. Winners of each game advanced to the final round. 

Teachers and students participated in a dodgeball fundraiser at Manchester Essex Middle School on February 16 in support of a student who lost their home in a fire in early February.  Manchester Essex Middle School

Following these games, select students from sixth, seventh, and eighth grades played against teachers from the middle school in a full-court game. The students battered the teachers, taking the title of dodgeball champions. 

The event raised $2,200 for the family to purchase clothing and personal items lost in the fire. 

