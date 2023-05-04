Watch CBS News
Local News

Mask mandate ending: Mass General Hospital and Beth Israel Lahey Health to end universal masking requirements

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Mass General and Beth Israel to end universal masking requirements
Mass General and Beth Israel to end universal masking requirements 01:01

BOSTON - Mass General Brigham and Beth Israel Lahey Health will be ending their universal masking requirement at all their facilities starting on May 12.

Both hospitals cited the end of the public health emergency in Massachusetts on May 11 at 11:59 p.m. as the reason for ending the masking requirement.

Beth Israel said masks will no longer be required for vaccinated staff but those who received a medical or religious exemption to vaccination must still wear masks. 

They added masks will still be required during standard precautions and in some cases, like when an employee is still symptomatic after returning to work or at the request of a patient.

MGH will still require masks if staff or patients are exhibiting Covid symptoms.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 3:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.