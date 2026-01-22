Mack Hollins returns to Patriots practice ahead of AFC Championship Game versus Broncos

The New England Patriots could be getting a boost on offense for the AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos as wide receiver Mack Hollins returned to the practice field for the first time in over a month.

Hollins finished the team's game against the Baltimore Ravens on December 21. But in a surprising move after the game, he was placed on injured reserve with an abdomen injury.

During the regular season, that would have meant Hollins would miss four games, and thus not be eligible to return until the Super Bowl. But because postseason rules are different, Hollins only had to miss four weeks and can return for the AFC Championship Game if deemed healthy.

On Wednesday, Hollins did not practice. But that changed Thursday as he took the field with his teammates.

"We always talked about getting Mack back. It's been a long month. Possibly having him back would be great for us," fellow wide receiver Kayshon Boutte said before practice.

Reporters are only able to watch the start of practice, so it won't be completely clear how much Hollins participated on Thursday.

Hollins joined the Patriots as a free agent this offseason and became a reliable target for second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

During his first year in New England, the veteran wide receiver had 46 catches for 550 yards and two touchdowns. Hollins averaged 12.0 yards per reception in the regular season.

Cornerback Carlton Davis, who left Sunday's win with a head injury, practiced in a red non-contact jersey for a second straight day.

The winner of Sunday's game, which kicks off at 3 p.m. in Denver, will advance to Super Bowl LX.