Patriots' Kayshon Boutte responds to Broncos coach Sean Payton: "You can rest in Cancun too."

The New England Patriots and Denver Broncos are closing in on the AFC Championship Game, and a minor war of words has bubbled up between the two sides.

On Wednesday, Broncos head coach Sean Payton was asked if he had a message for Broncos fans heading to the game at Empower Field at Mile High, which is notorious for being a raucous environment.

"Well, they're going to have plenty of rest after this one. It's two weeks," Payton told reporters, referencing the two weeks between the AFC title game and the Super Bowl.

Some Patriots fans took the jab as bulletin board material, with Payton assuring a win. New England head coach Mike Vrabel did not have much response to the remark.

"I think we're plenty motivated for the game. I think that our players will continue to build confidence through the week. So, I'm really excited to go out there and play," Vrabel said Thursday when asked about the comment.

Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was asked in the locker room before practice on Thursday if he had heard what Payton said.

"Nah. I ain't never seen it," Boutte said. "You can rest in Cancun too at the end of the day. It is what it is."

Boutte, who was New England's leading receiver against Houston, said the team is focused and not looking ahead at the possibility of reaching the Super Bowl.

"We've got a good opportunity in front of us, AFC Championship," Boutte said. "Obviously my first one. We know it's going to be a big game, in Denver. Mile High. But I mean, I think we doing the things we did, be a little better, we'll take care of it."

Sunday's game kicks off at 3 p.m. The game will air in the Boston area on WBZ-TV and on CBS stations around the country. It will also stream on Paramount+.