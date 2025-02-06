Man accused in murder of Lynn sub shop owner held without bail, family looking for answers

LYNN - A 25-year-old Lynn man is being held without bail, accused in the murder of a popular Lynn sub shop owner. But few details about how the crime was allegedly carried out were released in court to the frustration of the family of 48-year-old Ilias "Louie" Mavros.

"It's pretty frustrating and I'm definitely looking forward to seeing more news on the situation," said his nephew, George Fiskatoris.

Police report impounded

Prosecutors requested the police report be impounded for 60 days due to the ongoing investigation involving 25-year-old Eric German Pena. Police were called to Ilias Mavros' Lynn home on Monday night for a well-being check where he was found dead with signs of trauma.

It has devastated his family and customers, and now his nephew George has moved from Dallas back to Lynn just in the last few days determined to keep Crazy Buzzy's Roast Beef going. "He put his life into this business. He was here all the time, that's what he had and he was going to put his heart and soul into this," said Fiskatoris.

Ilias "Louie" Mavros, owner of Crazy Buzzy's Roast Beef in Lynn, was found dead in his home. Family photo

Friend Tony Broadnax, who came by the sub shop for his usual sandwich, says everyone is looking for answers. "When I saw the news, it caught me off guard. When I came in, he was always a nice guy taking care of everyone," said Broadnax.

It's unclear if the murder suspect had any connection to the victim. His court appointed attorney Michael Phelan would only say, "he's a shocked 25-year-old kid."

Family keeping restaurant open

Ilias Mavros' picture hangs on the wall of the sub shop he opened just four months ago, and his nephew George wouldn't have it any other way. "It's a way for me to stay connected with him because it's his place and I want to keep it going for him," Fiskatoris said.

Eric German Pena is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on March 6. The results of an autopsy into the cause of death have not yet been released.