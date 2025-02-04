Owner of Crazy Buzzy's restaurant in Lynn found murdered in home

LYNN - The community of Lynn is heartbroken over the death of Louie Mavros, the owner of Crazy Buzzy's Roast Beef and Seafood. The family confirmed his death to WBZ. Police are investigating the death as an apparent homicide.

Police say his body was discovered Monday night with signs of trauma. His family had requested a wellness check at his home in Lynn. Law enforcement pronounced Mavros dead at the scene.

Carrying on his legacy

Mavros' nephew, George Fiscatoris, is honoring his uncle and remembering good times at their newly opened restaurant.

"His humor, just like his comradery with the guys in the back," Fiscatoris said. "Yeah, he was hard with his employees, but that was just his passion. That's what we are just going to try to keep doing, and it's going to be hard to replicate what he did, but we're going to do our best for him."

Fiscatoris and the rest of the restaurant were shocked by the loss and say they will do what they can to carry on Louie's legacy.

"We have just got to carry the torch and keep moving on," Fiscatoris said. "I know he's up there, he was a good guy, so we'll see him soon."

No suspects in custody

According to WBZ I-Team sources, no one is in custody and detectives are going over phone records retracing his last 24-48 hours.

The Lynn Police Department said that this is an active and ongoing investigation.