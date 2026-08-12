Watch Live: Lindsay Clancy trial jury hears testimony from state police investigator

Lindsay Clancy's trial entered a 12th day Wednesday. The jury is hearing testimony from Sgt. Dan Lawlor, who was an investigator with Massachusetts State Police when Clancy killed her three children in 2023.

You can watch the trial in Plymouth Superior Court live on CBS News Boston in the embedded video or on YouTube when court is in session.

Clancy, 36, is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of her three children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan, in their Duxbury home on Jan. 24, 2023. She has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors Jennifer Sprague and Shanan Buckingham said Clancy planned the murders and faked a suicide attempt.

Clancy's attorney Kevin Reddington said Clancy admits to killing her children but says she should not be held criminally responsible because she was overmedicated and suffering from postpartum psychosis.

Lindsay Clancy in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts on August 11, 2026. Jonathan Wiggs/Boston Globe Staff/Pool

The jury heard from a psychiatric nurse practitioner Tuesday who specializes in postpartum patients. Rebecca Jollotta said she met with Clancy three times late in 2022, a few weeks before the murders. Jollotta was the 62nd witness in the trial.

Judge William Sullivan said the attorneys told him the proceedings are "well on schedule and somewhat ahead of schedule."

If convicted of first-degree murder, Clancy faces life in prison without parole. If the jury finds that she was not criminally responsible for the deaths of her children, she will be sent to a state psychiatric hospital in Massachusetts.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.