Legal expert says Lindsay Clancy's emotional outbursts could impact jury at murder trial

There is no testimony happening Friday in Lindsay Clancy's high-profile Massachusetts murder trial, but it was an important week inside Plymouth Superior Court.

Clancy, 36, is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of her three children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan, in their Duxbury home on Jan. 24, 2023. She has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Clancy planned the murders before faking a suicide attempt. Defense attorney Kevin Reddington has argued that while Clancy admits to killing her children, she should not be held criminally responsible because she was overmedicated and suffering from postpartum psychosis.

Lindsay Clancy trial latest

Thursday marked the 13th day of witness testimony as Massachusetts State Police investigators told the jury about the forensic analysis of Clancy's phone.

A day earlier, two witnesses from the medical examiner's office took the stand. Jurors were shown gruesome autopsy photos from the children's deaths. During that testimony, Judge William Sullivan had to call two breaks, sending the jury out of the room, because Clancy was loudly sobbing. At one point, Clancy could be heard saying through tears, "I can't do it!"

WBZ-TV legal analyst Jennifer Roman said that if the emotional outbursts continue, the judge may be faced with a difficult decision.

"She has a right to be present, but she doesn't need to be present. At some point, Judge Sullivan may tell her that she needs to leave the courtroom if her emotions remain so unchecked that it continues to be disruptive to the trial. Judge Sullivan has an obligation to keep the trial moving forward, to keep it moving with as little disruption as possible," Roman said.

Roman was asked how Clancy's emotional reactions to testimony could impact how the jury decides the case.

"Initially I thought good for her, it demonstrated some humanity. Now I'm starting to feel like she's playing into the prosecution's theory a little bit, and that's not good for her," Roman said.

What's next in Lindsay Clancy trial?

With 71 witnesses called so far, Roman believes the prosecution still has several key witnesses remaining before it rests, including its experts who will speak about postpartum psychosis.

Once the prosecution rests, the defense will take over and begin calling witnesses.

Roman believes the case will likely still take several more weeks before the jury begins deliberating.

According to Roman, this week was an important one for the prosecution.

"I think the prosecution got some real momentum to their case this week. Up until this point, I was pretty candid I thought they were struggling," she said. "This week I felt it was coming together for them. They're pulling out nuggets of information that support their theory that she wasn't psychotic on the day she did this, she wasn't showing signs of psychosis according to her treatment providers in the weeks leading up to these murders. In fact she seemed to be improving."

Clancy faces life in prison without parole if she's convicted of first-degree murder. If the jury finds that she was not criminally responsible for the deaths of her children, she will be sent to a state psychiatric hospital in Massachusetts.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.