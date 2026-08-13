Watch Live: Lindsay Clancy murder trial resumes with 13th day of testimony

Lindsay Clancy's trial for the murders of her three children in Massachusetts resumes Thursday with a 13th day of testimony.

You can watch the trial live from Plymouth Superior Court on CBS News Boston in the embedded video or on YouTube when court is in session.

It's not clear yet who will be on the stand first but Judge William Sullivan said the jury may break early Thursday and there will be no testimony on Friday, so the jury will get a day off. Sixty-eight witnesses have testified so far as the proseuction gets closer to the end of its list.

Lindsay Clancy at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Aug. 12, 2026. Mark Stockwell/Boston Herald via AP, Pool

Clancy, 36, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of her three children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan, in their Duxbury home on Jan. 24, 2023.

Prosecutors Jennifer Sprague and Shanan Buckingham said Clancy planned the murders. Kevin Reddington, Clancy's defense attorney, said she admits to killing her children, but noted she should not be held criminally responsible because she was overmedicated and suffering from postpartum psychosis.

Several jurors were seen crying Wednesday as autopsy photos were shown. Sullivan sent the jury out of the courtroom twice Wednesday afternoon as Clancy sobbed loudly during testimony about her children.

Clancy faces life in prison without parole if she's convicted of first-degree murder. If the jury finds that she was not criminally responsible for the deaths of her children, she will be sent to a state psychiatric hospital in Massachusetts.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

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