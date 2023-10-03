Body camera video shows Timothy Hladik being shot by police in Lakeville

Prosecutor: Lakeville suspect shouted "kill or be killed" before being shot by police

Prosecutor: Lakeville suspect shouted "kill or be killed" before being shot by police

Prosecutor: Lakeville suspect shouted "kill or be killed" before being shot by police

LAKEVILLE – Investigators released body camera footage Tuesday that shows the moment police opened fire on Timothy Hladik following a tense exchange in Lakeville.

The shooting happened early Friday morning at Precinct and Pickens streets.

In police body camera footage, Hladik can be held saying "Kill or be killed." A responding officer is heard calling for backup and shouting "Drop the gun (expletive)!" several times.

An off-duty Massachusetts State Police officer arrives on scene to assist. The trooper and the Lakeville officer both opened fire when Hladik allegedly held up what was later determined to be a replica gun.

The off-duty trooper was not wearing a body camera.

Hladik was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford. He was later arraigned from his hospital bed, where his defense attorney said he is expected to remain for several weeks.

The judge did not set bail. A dangerousness hearing was scheduled for October 12.

Both the officer and trooper were placed on paid administrative leave and their guns were taken as part of the investigation, which Lakeville police said is standard procedure.