2 police officers involved in shooting in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE - Two police officers were involved in a shooting in Lakeville early Friday morning, according to investigators.

Massachusetts State Police said a trooper and a Lakeville Police officer were in a confrontation with a man on Precinct Street just before 4 a.m. when the man was shot.

Police did not say who shot the man. He has not been identified.

He was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford, "where he is receiving emergency treatment," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.

Neither police officer was hurt, according to Procopio.

"A weapon belonging to the suspect was recovered," he said

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office is now looking into what happened.

Lakeville Police Chief Matthew Perkins said the intersection of Pickens and Precinct streets is now closed off as evidence is being gathered.

"There is no danger to the public," Perkins said.

Lakeville Police closed the intersection of Pickens and Precinct streets after the shooting early Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. CBS Boston

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.