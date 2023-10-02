Lakeville suspect Timothy Hladik shouted "kill or be killed" before being shot by police, prosecutors say

Prosecutor: Lakeville suspect shouted "kill or be killed" before being shot by police

LAKEVILLE – Timothy Hladik, the Lakeville man police shot in an overnight confrontation Friday was arraigned from his hospital bed Monday.

Police say they're holding off on releasing body camera footage until after investigators interview the officers involved. That's expected to happen this week.

In court, prosecutors described what it shows.

"According to the body camera, which this report was written while reviewing, there was a reflection of a shiny silver object that the troopers perceived being that what we now know to be a replica gun, at that time fearing it was a real gun," Assistant District Attorney Victoria Wood said.

She described Hladik walking up to a Lakeville officer at Precinct and Pickens streets after 3 a.m.

"The defendant states, 'Kill or be killed (expletive),'" Wood said. She said the officer ordered him to drop the gun a total of 11 times. On scanner audio, the officer can be heard frantically calling for help. "I got a man with a gun, 'Drop the gun (expletive)!'"

An off-duty rookie Massachusetts State Police trooper stopped to help. According to the prosecutor, he's the one who fired his gun at Hladik.

"The defendant then said, 'Nice shot (expletive), you missed me.' He continues to say, 'Kill or be killed,'" Wood said. She said the trooper fired two more rounds. "That is when the defendant collapses on the roadway."

Hladik's defense attorney said he expects to stay at the hospital recovering for the next couple of weeks.

The judge did not set bail, but scheduled a dangerousness hearing for October 12. Hladik is facing two charges each of assault with a dangerous weapon, and threat to commit a crime.