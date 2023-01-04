Kyle Dugger named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

FOXBORO -- For the third time this season, a Patriots player has earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. This time, the distinction goes to safety Kyle Dugger.

Dugger scored his third touchdown of the season in last week's win over the Miami Dolphins, returning a game-changing interception of Teddy Bridgewater 39 yards to give New England a 16-14 lead in the third quarter. Sunday's 23-21 victory over the Dolphins gives the 8-8 Patriots a chance to clinch a playoff spot this weekend with a win over the Bills in Buffalo.

With his score against Miami, Dugger became the first player in Patriots history with three defensive touchdowns in a single season. The 26-year-old also had a 59-yard fumble return for a touchdown in Week 5 in a win over the Detroit Lions, and a 16-yard pick-six in a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15.

This is the first time of Dugger's career that he has earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Patriots players have really racked up the awards this season, with Dugger's win the fifth time a New England player has earned a weekly honor. Linebackers Matthew Judon (Week 2) and Josh Uche (Week 14) have both taken home a Defensive Player of the Week award, while kicker Nick Folk (Week 8) and return man Marcus Jones (Week 11) won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors this season.

The five AFC Player of the Week awards this year are the most by the Patriots since the team also had five recipients in 2017.