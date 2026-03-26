Kelsey Fitzsimmons trial moves to closing arguments before judge decides her fate

The Kelsey Fitzsimmons trial will wrap up Thursday morning with closing arguments at Lawrence Superior Court.

Fitzsimmons, the North Andover, Massachusetts police officer who was shot by a colleague, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in the incident last summer.

Fitzsimmons was the final witness in the trial Wednesday before both sides rested their cases.

Prosecutors claim Fitzsimmons pulled a gun on fellow North Andover police officer Pat Noonan inside her home on June 30, 2025, and pulled the trigger, but there was no bullet in the chamber. Noonan testified that Fitzsimmons tried to get another round in the chamber and started to point the gun at him again. He fired two shots at her. One hit her in the chest, the other missed. Fitzsimmons spent weeks in the hospital with a collapsed lung and was later charged with assault.

On the stand Wednesday, Fitzsimmons testified she never pointed the gun at Noonan but instead put the weapon up to her head in a suicide attempt.

Officers were at her house in North Andover to serve her with a restraining order from her then fiancé, who wanted custody of their four-month-old son. They planned to take the baby for two weeks before a court hearing.

"I saw my baby go, my fiancé, my dog, my house and I knew it was going to be my job too," Fitzsimmons testified.

It's considered rare and risky for criminal defendants to testify.

"I feel like it was my only moment to finally say what actually happened," Fitzsimmons told reporters outside court Wednesday.

After closing arguments are done, Judge Jeffrey Karp will deliberate by himself and decide the verdict alone because Fitzsimmons chose to have no jury for this trial.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.