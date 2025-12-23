North Andover police officer shot while being served restraining order released from jail

North Andover police officer Kelsey Fitzsimmons, shot by a fellow officer in June while being served with a restraining order, was released from jail on Tuesday.

Officers say she pointed a gun at them, but Fitzsimmons says that never happened.

The 29-year-old has been in custody for the last three months because she hasn't been able to comply with alcohol testing, saying her injuries prevented her from taking the test. A judge allowed her release now that her lawyers say she can take the breathalyzer without pain.

Outside Essex Superior Court in Salem on Monday, Fitzsimmons briefly spoke with reporters. She thanked her supporters and said she's looking forward to seeing family for the holidays.

"I just have full faith in the juror system and it's going to be good when the truth comes out," Fitzsimmons said. "All I wanted to do is be home with my family for Christmas, it's all I wished for."

Fitzsimmons has pleaded not guilty to charges of armed assault with intent to murder and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors say that Fitzsimmons' fiancé filed a restraining order hours before she was shot because he feared for the safety of their child. Her defense says she was struggling with postpartum depression and was contemplating taking her own life, but would never harm another officer.

Her trial is expected to begin in February.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm, please call the crisis lifeline at 988 or the Massachusetts Behavioral Health Help Line at (833) 773-2445.